Haredi female runner appeals to Olympic Committee

American-Israeli runner and winner of multiple marathons, Bracha "Speedy Beatie" Deutsch appealed to the IOC to have the marathon race in the 2021 Olympics in Japan moved from its scheduled date.

The race is supposed to take place on Aug. 7, 2021, which falls on a Saturday. Deutsch appealed to the Olympic Committee to move the date due to her religious beliefs.

The committee has, in the past, turned down Deutsch's requests. The American-born long distance runner said all she wanted was to "realize her dream of representing Israel in the Olympics, and let women from all religions know that it's never too late to fulfill your dreams without relinquishing loyalty to your beliefs."

Deutsch was mother of four before participating in her first marathon at the age of 26.