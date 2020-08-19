Labor: If Likud really cared about Israelis, we'd have a budget by now

The Labor party has attacked the Likud, accusing it of duplicity regarding the ongoing budget crisis. Today's meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee broke up without progress, with both the Likud and the Blue & White parties accusing each other of being responsible for the impasse.

A Labor party statement noted that: "The two-faced behavior of Likud is absolutely shocking. If the Likud really cared about Israeli citizens, they would have presented a budget for the period until the end of 2021 by now, one that provides for the welfare of Israelis, as they committed to do in the coalition agreement they signed just three months ago."