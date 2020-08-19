Likud: Blue & White blocking essential funding from schools & yeshivas

The Likud party has issued a sharp condemnation of the Blue & White party, accusing it of delaying the passage of legislation designed to postpone the final date by which the state budget must be passed. Today's meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee concluded without an agreement on the new law's details, due to opposition of committee members to the demand of Likud MK Miki Zohar that the legislation include, among other things, budget guarantees for National-Religious and haredi institutions, which are in danger of collapse due to a prolonged failure to pass a budget.

"The Blue & White party is continuing to fight the government while the Prime Minister is busy fighting the coronavirus," a party spokesman stated. "Today, at a meeting of the Finance Committee, they blocked essential funding needed by institutions in order to commence the new academic year, including programs for at-risk youth and communities on the periphery. The Blue & White party needs to stop preventing the Prime Minister from passing a budget and needs to allow the new academic year to start on time."