New virus testing center for those traveling abroad opens in Nes Ziona

The first coronavirus testing center for those planning to travel abroad has begun operation in Nes Ziona, on a "drive-thru" basis.

The center, operated by the Clalit health fund, will only test Clalit members with a valid airline ticket four days before their flight, and aims to provide them with swift results. It will operate in conjunction with MDA every day of the week, including Shabbat, between the hours of 08:00 and 09:00 in the morning; in the event that this time slot proves insufficient, it will be expanded.