Ramat Gan mayor: By tomorrow, LGBT flags will be everywhere

Responding to an incident yesterday in which LGBT flags were burned, Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen said that the action derived from "baseless hatred."

An 18-year-old resident of Kiryat Ono has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

"There's almost no difference between Israeli flags being burned in Tehran and LGBT flags being burned in Ramat Gan," he said. "Both actions stem from baseless hatred, stupidity, and fear.

"The only thing differentiating between what happens in Iran and what happens here is that in Iran they cheer when they burn Israeli flags, whereas here we respond with condemnation. There is no doubt that the Israeli flag will triumph over all its enemies, as will the LGBT flag. By tomorrow, the entire area where the flag was burned will be decorated with similar flags," he asserted.