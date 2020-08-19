Tel Aviv resident returning from Germany diagnosed with Covid-19

A Tel Aviv resident who recently returned from Germany has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Health Ministry is aware of the case, and has confirmed that the woman is in quarantine, and currently in good health.

The woman flew on a Lufthansa flight from Madrid to Frankfurt on August 17 at 06:00 on flight LH1121 that landed at 08:40. She later took flight LH0694 from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv, departing at 13:00 and landing at 18:00.