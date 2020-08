12:27 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Ichilov: All transfers from Laniado to be presumed coronavirus carriers Due to the widespread contagion of coronavirus in Netanya's Laniado hospital, the administration of Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv has decided that anyone transferred to Ichilov to Laniado will be isolated in the hospital's coronavirus ward. ► ◄ Last Briefs