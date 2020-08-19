|
12:25
Reported
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
DM Gantz to German counterpart: Act to promote arms embargo on Iran
In talks with his German counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized his country's desire to see an international arms embargo imposed on Iran, and expressed the hope that the minister would promote the proposal within the German government.
In response, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer noted that Germany "views Israel's security as of primary and sustained importance."
