Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
Toddler rescued from between railings of fifth-floor balcony in Jerusalem
Firefighters called to a home on Sorotzkin Street in Jerusalem this morning found a toddler hanging from between the railings of a fifth-floor balcony, and succeeded in rescuing him.
The toddler had somehow slipped his entire body, except his head, through the railings, and when his head did not fit, he remained suspended in the air, five stories above the ground.
