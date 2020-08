11:27 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Ex-Mossad head: 100s of grandparents will die if Israelis travel to Uman Former Mossad head Danny Yatom has warned that travel of thousands of Israeli citizens to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah could lead to "hundreds of grandparents dying in Israel" of coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs