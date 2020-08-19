|
11:16
Reported
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
PM: No agreement to weapons sales to the UAE
Responding to ongoing allegations that Israel's recent normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates includes a clause signifying Israel's assent to America selling advanced weaponry to the UAE, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu once again denied that such a clause exists.
"There is no agreement whatsoever regarding weapons sales to the Emirates - not a written clause, and not a secret clause either," Netanyahu asserted.
Last Briefs