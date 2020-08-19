Israeli study: Untreated ADHD raises risk of contracting coronavirus by 68%

A new study conducted by Israeli researchers has concluded that children and adults suffering from attention disorders and who are not being treated for them with medication are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, as compared to those in the general population.

The study claims that the higher risk is in the order of tens of percentage points. Research was conducted during the "first wave" of the virus (between February 1 and April 30), and collated data from 14,022 people who contracted the coronavirus, from all age groups.

The results allegedly show that people suffering from attention disorders who are not being treated with medication are 68% more likely to contract the coronavirus. The study was led by Professor Iris Manor, a child psychiatrist who specializes in attention disorders.