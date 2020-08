10:05 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Suspicion: Daycare employees hit kids, threw them on mattresses Read more Five childcare workers arrested on suspicion of abuse. 'It was natural that we brought our twins there, we trusted her,' father says. ► ◄ Last Briefs