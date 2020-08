10:03 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Prof. Gamzu: We're heading for wider & harsher restrictions According to a report on Galei Tzahal, Professor Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, said in closed discussions that if the number of new virus cases confirmed per day does not drop to between 600 and 700 before the High Holidays, "We will impose significant and broad restrictions." ► ◄ Last Briefs