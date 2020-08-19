3 arrested in overnight Border Police operations in Jerusalem area

A Border Police operation conducted last night in the wider Jerusalem area has resulted in the arrests of three suspects from the villages of A-Ram, Gaba, and Al-Jib.

One of the suspects is thought to have attempted to enter Israel by pretending to be an Israeli citizen, and the two others are suspected of involvement in throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at Border Police forces and in the Atarot Industrial Zone.

Border Police forces also discovered a Glock pistol in one of the homes they raided.