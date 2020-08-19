AstraZeneca front-runner in race for vaccine, could be ready by early 2021

A vaccine against the coronavirus being developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will likely be ready by early in 2021, The Guardian reports, the first such vaccine out of many ongoing attempts to find an effective response to the pandemic.

The Australian government has signed a deal with AstraZeneca for enough doses for its entire population of 25 million, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. “Should we be in a position for the trials to be successful, we would hope that this would be made available early next year. If it can be done sooner than that, great,” he said.