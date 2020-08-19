MK Zohar: 'Judging by Blue & White's behavior, Gantz won't become PM'

Speaking with Galei Tzahal this morning, coalition head MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said that an agreement on the state budget has yet to be reached between his party and Blue & White, and that things are not looking so great at the present moment.

"We still haven't reached an understanding with Blue & White," he said. "But we hope to make progress at today's meeting of the Knesset's Finance Committee regarding legislation to postpone the final date for passing a budget, in order to enable the Knesset plenum to pass the bill in its second and third readings."

When he was asked if he thought that Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz would actually become Prime Minister in November of 2021, as is stipulated in the coalition agreement that formed the current unity government, Zohar was pessimistic. "Judging by the behavior of Blue & White right now, it certainly doesn't look like it," he said.