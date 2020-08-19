Trump 'spends hours a day watching TV & zapping people on social media

"You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years" in the White House, former US President Bill Clinton said, addressing the Democratic Party's national convention. He will "blame, bully, and belittle."

Addressing potential voters, Clinton added that: “Now you have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else. If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man."