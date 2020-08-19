Sudan & Israel discussing repatriation of Sudanese infiltrators

After the Sudanese Foreign Ministry expressed its willingness to normalize its relations with Israel, a senior Israeli official privy to contacts between the two countries told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that Sudan and Israel are also discussing the repatriation of Sudanese infiltrators who entered Israel illegally.

The official did not disclose the stage at which discussions are at, nor did he state whether any understanding has yet been reached on the matter. It is estimated that there are currently around 7,000 illegal Sudanese immigrants in Israel.