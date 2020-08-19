Hof Ashkelon council head: We're used to attacks from Gaza already

Speaking with Galei Tzahal this morning, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council head Itamar Revivo commented on yesterday's cross-border missile fire from Gaza, saying that, "This is the situation that we are virtually accustomed to by now. Prime Minister Netanyahu told us yesterday that they are working to put an end to this, but we have been living with this situation for a very long time already."

Revivo added that, "The Prime Minister also said that his government would respond to incendiary balloons in the same manner as it responds to missile fire, but this does not seem to deter Hamas."