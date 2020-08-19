MK Lapid: PM doesn't trust 2 former Chiefs of Staff to keep a secret?

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid told Reshet Bet this morning that he is entirely supportive of Israel's recent normalization agreement with the UAE, "but when you examine the details of the agreement, it becomes obvious that there is a lot of confusion there, resulting from a total lack of organization. This is how Netanyahu has been operating in recent years - everything is full of zigzagging and contradictions."

Lapid added that, "If the Prime Minister can't rely on his own Defense and Foreign Ministers, then we may as well shut down the country. How can it be possible that he doesn't trust two former IDF Chiefs of Staff? This isn't a serious way of running a government."