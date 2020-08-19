|
06:32
Reported
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
Hariri's son: We accept the court's ruling
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday he accepted a special tribunal's verdict over the 2005 murder of his father Rafik, who also served as Lebanon’s Prime Minister at the time.
"The court has ruled, and in the name of the family of the late prime minister Rafik Hariri and on behalf of the families of the martyrs and victims, we accept the court's ruling," he said outside the court.
