Abbas: Israel-UAE agreement 'a stab in the back'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said that the deal for normalization between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel "is a stab in the Palestinians' back", the Xinhua news agency reports

Speaking during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, with the participation of representatives of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Abbas said that the UAE is "trying to deceive us that the peace deal with Israel came in exchange for stopping the Israeli annexation plan, but it is not true."