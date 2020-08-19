US welcomes conviction of Hezbollah member

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the conviction by the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon of Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash in connection with conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing.

“This act of terrorism also claimed the lives of 21 additional victims and resulted in injuries to 226 others. Although Ayyash remains at large, the STL’s ruling underscores the importance of rendering justice and ending impunity, which is imperative to ensuring Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty,” Pompeo said in a statement.