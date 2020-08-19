|
News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
Soldiers detain Mali's president and prime minister
Soldiers detained Mali's president and prime minister Tuesday after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ouster, The Associated Press reported.
The soldiers moved freely through the streets of Bamako, making it increasingly clear that they were in control of the capital city, according to the report.
