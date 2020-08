The Hamas movement said it mourned the killing of "heroic martyr" Ashraf Helsa who carried out the "heroic" stabbing attack on Monday night in Jerusalem's Old City.

Helsa tried to stab a border policeman to death but the injured soldier was able to shoot him dead.

In a statement, Hamas said, "Our martyrs are our flag and torch that illuminates the path of freedom and liberation of the al-Aqsa Mosque."