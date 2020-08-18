PA: 612 new virus cases

The PA "Ministry of Health" said 612 CV-19 cases were diagnosed over the past day.

According to the report, the biggest infection centers are the Jerusalem District (231 cases), Hebron (140 cases), Nablus (57 cases), Bethlehem (45 cases), Jericho and the Jordan Valley (44 cases).

The total number of infections in PA-controlled territories stands at 23,003 of which 13,799 have recovered. 124 have died of virus-related issues, representing 0.5% of all virus cases. 3 patients have died over the last day - all of them from the Hebron district. 24 individuals are in critical condition, with 7 on ventilators.