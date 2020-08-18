PA: We were attacked by 'settlers'

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa claimed that settlers from the town of Ma'on destroyed property belonging to Salman Abu Hamid from Wad al-Safi east of the village of Yatta in southern Hebron.

According to the report, the settlers demolished a tent that served as shelter for the man's herd, stole another tent used as living quarters and caused damage to a water tank.

Rateb al-Jabour, coordinator of the Popular and National Committees in southern Hebron, told Wafa that settler attacks on Palestinian Arab property have intensified in recent days in an attempt to force local residents to leave the area and expand Jewish communities.