Report: Confirmed virus patient flew in from Belarus

The Ministry of Health reported today (Tuesday) that it was notified of an incident in which a confirmed CV-19 patient currently hospitalized at Laniado Hospital entered the country after visiting Belarus.

An epidemiological test concluded that the 50-year-old resident of Netanya returned from Minsk on August 13, 2020, aboard flight B2 747.

Flight passengers have been notified that they must enter isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.