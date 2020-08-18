Left-wing MK: Emirates deal hurts 'balance of power'

Maj. Gen. (Res.) And Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) demanded that the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee be allowed to weigh in on the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

"Any agreement regarding third-country arms deals requires the approval of the defense establishment," Stern said following reports of a secret clause in the agreement under which Israel had approved the sale of advanced U.S. arms systems to the UAE.

"As it is well known, Netanyahu did not [publicize] the submarine deal [between Germany and Egypt] and the agreement with the Emirates is also being formulated without the defense establishment," Stern added.