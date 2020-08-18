Director General of Rafi Peretz's office overcomes virus

Avi Cohen, Director General of the office of Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, MK Rafi Peretz, said he had made a full recovery three weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

"After 21 days of waging a personal battle with the coronavirus and 2 negative tests, I can return to life as normal," wrote Cohen. "After 21 days of not being allowed to hug my children, my wife, and my whole family, I've received my life back. After 21 days forced days off, I can now go back to work. The only thing I want to say is 'thank you'".

"A huge thank you to God who in His immense mercy saved me from this sickness," he concluded.