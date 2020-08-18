Israel: Hezbollah behind murder of former Lebanese PM

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to a UN tribunal investigation into the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese PM Rafic Baha El Deen Al Hariri in which one member of Hezbollah was found guilty while three of the accused were acquitted.

"The tribunal's ruling was clear for all: the Hezbollah terrorist group was involved in the murder and proceded to interfere with the investigation."

"Hezbollah has taken over the country's future for the sake of foreign interests. The nations of the world must act against this terrorist organization in order to help Lebanon break free of this threat. The organization's armament, its efforts to establish an arsenal of precision missiles and its everyday actions endanger the entire region," read its statement.