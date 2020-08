20:07 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Death toll in Israel surpasses 700 The Ministry of Health reported an additional 1,064 CV-19 infections since midnight last night. The death toll in the country has now surpassed 700 individuals. ► ◄ Last Briefs