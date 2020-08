19:56 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 'Netanyahu will object to future sale of F-35 jets from the US to UAE' Israeli journalist Barak Ravid has tweeted that ministers who attended a security cabinet meeting today said Prime MInister Netanyahu informed them of his commitment "to object to any future sale of F-25 jets from the US to the UAE." Netanyahu also said that he would make this objection known to Congress as well. ► ◄ Last Briefs