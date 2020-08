19:50 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Another severe corona outbreak possible; gloomy fatality forecast Israeli researchers are comparing the current situation to what it was like at the start of the second wave of the coronavirus. This comparison is based on the number of patients in fair to critical condition. They forecast a sharp increase in COVID-19 fatalities. ► ◄ Last Briefs