Sudan: From opposition to peace 53 years ago to wanting peace today

At the close of the Six-Day War in 1967, a gathering of Arab nations at the Sudanese hosted Khartoum Conference, Sudan made it clear that it had no intention of making peace with Israel and the other Arab nations followed suit.Today, 53 years later, everything has changed.

This was the gist of remarks made by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi following Sudan's announcement of its desire to strengthen diplomatic ties with Israel.

"Israeli diplomatic activity is creating important opportunities such as the connection between Israel and Sudan. We will continue to discuss improvement of relations between our two countries until a peace agreement is signed that will honor the interests of each nation," Ashkenazi stated.