19:30
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
'Park on slopes of Mt. Scopus as compensation for sovereignty delay'
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz has suggested construction of a park on the slopes of Mt. Scopus as compensation to the right for the delay on applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.
Peretz made it clear that all the nececssary permits for construction have been in place for years and that building the park would prevent the expansion of Arab neighborhoods into the area.
