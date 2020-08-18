19:10 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Min. of Disapora Affairs: 'I came to the South to stand with you' Minister of Diaspora Affairs Ofer Yankelevich (Blue and White) paid a visit to the communities bordering the Gaza Strip today. "I came her to stand with you and to strengthen your heroic resolve," she said. "We cannot continue with our regular routine in Jerusalem and Haifa as long as you are fighting for your homes and for you lives," Yankelevich added while noting that incendiary balloons were causing fires that had destroyed farms which had taken a lifetime to create. ► ◄ Last Briefs