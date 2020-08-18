|
18:58
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Netanyahu: 'Israel, Sudan, and entire region will benefit from peace'
Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke following a meeting with the chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council who spoke of furthering the ties between Sudan and Israel.
"Israel, Sudan, and the entire region will benefit from peace," Netanyahu said. "We will be able to build together a better future for all the nations of the region. We will do everything necessary to turn this vision into reality."
