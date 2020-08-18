'Hatred for Netnayahu stronger than peace camp ideology'

Osnat Mark (Likud) reacted on her Twitter account today to the Sudanese peace overture and the left's reaction to the UAE agreement.

"Additional nations want to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The peace eqaution of Netanyahu has changed the rules of the game. No more concessions. No more peace based on surrender," Mark said.

"The angry responses of the 'peace camp' that attack the agreement teach us that peace is a value that's in flux and that the hatred for Netanyahu is stronger than any ideology," she added.