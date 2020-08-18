|
18:36
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
'Israeli economy contracts, still better than most European nations'
The Israeli economy contracted in the second quarter of this year but still outperformed most of the economies in Europe.
International market strategist Dudi Reznick said that the contraction of Israel's economy was not unexpected. "It was not surprising," Reznick said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.
"The economy contracted in the second quarter by 8%, a significant figure but better than that of most European nations," he added.
