Israeli and German air forces participate in joint exercise at Dachau

Near the Dachau concentration camp, Israeli and German air force planes participated in a joint military exercise.

Afterwards Defense Minister Benny Gantz made a Zoom conference call that included both the commander of the Israeli Air Force and the commander of the German Air Force.

"I am proud to be the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel when I see this joint military activity, not only from an operational perspective but no less from a symbolic perspective. It also has deeo personal meaning for me since my parents were Holocaust survivors."