17:58 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 White House: No agreement to sell arms to UAE in peace deal Read more WH official denies reports Israel-UAE includes secret clause by which the US will sell advanced weapons such as the F-35 to the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs