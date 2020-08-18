Report from White House: 'No secret clause to sell arms to UAE'

Walla News reports that a senior White House official has stated that "there is no secret clause in the UAE agreement to sell arms to that nation."

The White House was responding to claims in some quarters, such as among the Israeli left, that such a sale was part of the agreement.

Prime MInister Netanyahu reacted to this news with criticism for a certain line of thinking. "For the left and many others in the media, it's difficult to see a prime minister on the right bringing real peace": 'Peace for peace' and not 'peace for land' and so they invent fake news," Netanyahu said.