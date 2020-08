17:44 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 'Moderate leftists like me are afraid to say thank you to Netanyahu' In an interview on FM 94, journalist Shai Golden expressed disappointment ih the Left's response to the peace agreement with the UAE. "Moderate leftists like me are afraid to say thank you to Netanyahu," Golden said, siting the blistering criticism people like him would receive from Left for welcoming the agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs