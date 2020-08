17:37 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Two corona testing sites set up in East Jerusalem A new drive-in corona testing site was set up today in the Jebel Muchbar neighborhood in East Jersusalem in addition to the site that was opened yesterday in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. ► ◄ Last Briefs