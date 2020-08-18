Civilians, not police, to investigate complaints against police

A new policy has been announced where police will no longer investigate complaints against police. This task will be taken over by civilians instead. The policy has been instituted by the Minister of Justice Avi Nissenkorn together with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

"This new policy is a result of the presence of cellphones with cameras that record police activities," said attorney Ma'ayan Haimovich, a criminal law expert. Previously, complaints against police have generally not been rigorously investigated or dismissed outright.