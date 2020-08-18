President Rivlin visits the South, extols firefighters, farmers

President Reuven Rivlin visited the South today. He visited firefighters who have extinguished hundreds of fires caused by incendiary kites and balloons sent from the Gaza Strip. He also took the opportunity to praise farmers whose crops have been burned after already facing a crisis brought on by COVID-19 due to a lack of farm workers.

Finally he visited the city a Netivot in the northern Negev to dedicate the "Beit Nehama" youth center that was named after his wife Nehama.