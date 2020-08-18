|
Min. of Intel: UAE agreement does not include sale of advanced weapons
Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen stated on Twitter that the agreement with the UAE does not include sale of sophisticated weapons to that country.
"The agreement with the UAE does not include Israel's agreement to the sale of weapons or planes that would infringe on Israel's military superiority in the region," Cohen said
"I suggest that members of Blue and White bless this agreement and not make petty politics out of it."
