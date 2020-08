16:27 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Family tragedy: Son dies 30 days after father, both corona victims Rabbi David Overlander, a prominent member of the Belz Hasidic community in Ashdod, passed away at the age of thirty-eight exactly thirty days after his father's death. Both were victims of COVID-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs